EAST WENATCHEE — Stock car racing returned to Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval this past Saturday with 57 drivers across six classes taking a green flag at the North Valley Mechanical Night.
Fans were still not allowed in the grandstands, but the races were broadcast on NCWLIFE and shared on the Super Oval’s Facebook page. Next week’s Legends Thunder will also be televised on NCWLIFE.
“It was really good,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said Monday morning. “All the classifications were competitive and came down to the final few laps.”
Six classes — Dwarf Cars, Vintage Modifieds, Roadrunners, Thunder Cars, Junior Late Models and Pro-Late Models — competed Saturday night.
Glen Knutson, Quincy, took the checkered flag in the Pro-Late models, his sixth straight, with Haeden Plybon and Michael Knutson finishing second and third, respectively.
“Because he had won the last five Pro-Late races, Glen had a $500 bounty placed on him for any car that beat him,” Anders said. “Plybon qualified ahead of him but he was able to pass him early in the race and held on for his sixth straight. This was the last Pro-Late race before the Idaho 200 (Aug. 6) but those two are going to be the top favorites for sure.”
Seth Frazier, East Wenatchee, dominated in the Thunder Cars, earning his second checkered flag of the season. Terry Osborn and Mike Sims, both of East Wenatchee, rounded out the top three.
Four Junior-Late model racers hit the track before the main event — in the classification’s inaugural race — and Hailey Constance, Snohomish, earned the checkered flag, finishing just ahead of Evan Goetz, Okanogan. Kaidyn Moran, Kennewick, and Danika Dart, Ephrata, finished third and fourth.
“I thought it was a great battle between Hailey and Evan and came down to the final two corners,” Anders said. “She got the win but it was exciting to watch two 13-14-year-olds duel it out. All four did well though, so it’ll be fun to watch that class grow over the next two years. They’ll be back on Aug. 8 at the Les Schwab Tires Community Toy Drive Night.”
Brandon Knouf, Wenatchee, beat out 11 other drivers to place first in the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners. Ken Kaltschmidt, Auburn, earned the checkered flag in the Northwest Vintage modifieds, and Jeff Mueller took first place in the Dwarf Cars, finishing ahead of eight other racers.
“Overall, I think the racers have been happy and we’ve had some really clean racing — no bad accidents, knock on wood,” Anders said. “Maybe it’s the scare of not wanting to fix the car so often, but there has been some great racing (in these opening events). The big thing is not having fans in the stands, but offering the race online has been good and allows families to watch.”
The track will be hot this weekend with the Legends Thunder & More with five classes — Economy Midgets, Roadrunners, B-Mods, Bandoleros and Tri-State Legends — set to run. The Super Oval will also host an open practice the night before. The first green flag on Saturday is at 6 p.m.