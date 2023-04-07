FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Last month members of the Plain Valley Nordic Team (PVNT) competed at the USSA Cross-Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska. They were selected to be a part of the PNW team and accounted for 30% of the 40-member team.
Two locals, Quinten Koch and Derek Richardson, who competed under the affiliation of the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, became freestyle cross-country national champions.
The U16 boys from PVNT had several strong performances in the 7.5 km classic-style event. Wenatchee’s Koch placed fifth with a time of 24:14.5. Silas D’Atre, from Leavenworth, finished sixth with a time of 24:23.8. Kian Reid, also from Wenatchee, placed 34th. Leavenworth’s Micah Saugen placed 47th. Olaf Saugen, also from Leavenworth, finished in 52nd place out of 69 participants.
For the U18 boys, and in the same event, Peter Norby, from Leavenworth, placed 37th out of 88 other competitors.
Within the U20 men’s division, one local man from Leavenworth, Richardson, placed eighth out of 50 participants with a time of 23:10.2.
The U16 girls from PVNT within the same event also had a couple of strong performances. Carline Menna, from Leavenworth, placed 18th; and Adeline Loewen, from Wenatchee, placed 38th of 83 participants.
For the U18 girls, Kristen Jarmin, from Wenatchee, placed 63rd ; and Leavenworth’s Isabel Menna and Serenity Saugen finished in 74th and 81st place, respectively, out of 85 competitors.
The second event, a 1,029-meter freestyle sprint, was where Koch became a champion in the U16 division. He took first place with a time of 3:07.48 in the finals.
D’Atre also made the finals and placed fifth with a time of 3:10.72. Ried made it to the quarterfinals and placed 26th. Micah and Olaf Saugen finished 50th and 57th respectively.
Two girls made the top 40 in the U16 division. Caroline Menna made it to the quarterfinals with a time of 4:05.47 and placed 29th out of 83. Loewen finished in 36th place.
For the third event, a 1,350-meter freestyle ski, Norby placed 44th out of 89 for U18. But for this same event, under the U20 men’s division, Richardson claimed his championship by two and one-half seconds when he completed the race in 2:58.43.
For the U18 girls, Jarmin placed 59th, Isabel Menna placed 71st, and Serenity Saugen finished 80th out of 85.
