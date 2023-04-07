FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Last month members of the Plain Valley Nordic Team (PVNT) competed at the USSA Cross-Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska. They were selected to be a part of the PNW team and accounted for 30% of the 40-member team.

Two locals, Quinten Koch and Derek Richardson, who competed under the affiliation of the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, became freestyle cross-country national champions.



