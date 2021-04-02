PESHASTIN — It wasn’t long ago the thought of completing any sports season was more than a little dubious. But here we are, at the end of the season, short as it was. No regionals, No districts. No state tournament to follow. Just one last game before the spring sports begin.
At least the Kodiaks were able to finish on their home football field Friday night, facing a league opponent they know well, the Omak Pioneers. And after a hard-fought battle the Kodiaks finished on a high note winning 18-0, and a 3-2 record, giving their seniors a proper send off.
The first quarter was scoreless, but the Kodiaks scored once every quarter after that, and shut out the Pioneers.
“We had the ball in their red zone twice in the first quarter, but didn’t capitalize,” Cascade Head Coach Dominique Coffin. “We wore them down and sustained some drives. It was more of a run game but Cole Warnaca had big third-down passes that were huge.”
This makes the end a little bitter sweet for every senior athlete. None were able to push their team as far as any conventional season would allow, but facing the threat of a canceled senior season, every single one of them, and every coach, was grateful for just a handful of games.
Jones Duncan led the defense with six tackles. Cody Enloe had six carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Warnaca ran for 76 yards and threw for 82 yards, and earned one touchdown. Kaston Dillon also finished with 82 yards receiving and one touchdown.
“Fun one to end on,” Coffin said. “It was senior night, getting the win was huge.”
