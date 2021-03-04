CASHMERE — Thursday was a special night for Cascade head coach Javi Reyna.
The first-year coach earned his first win and it was against rival Cashmere on their own turf, topping the Bulldogs 3-2 in PKs.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Reyna said after the win. “Especially against Cashmere.”
The Kodiaks erased a goal deficit in each half and keeper Nayeli Fernandez made a pair of tremendous saves in the first five-minute OT period to force the game into PKs. Cascade converted four of five penalty kicks to beat Cashmere, who missed its first two attempts.
This was just Cascade’s second time getting to kick a ball outside since their home field is still socked-in with snow, which is pretty amazing when you think about it.
“It’s been a rough year,” Reyna said. “We had been inside the gym practicing until just yesterday so the girls (played) amazing. In the beginning, our touches were not there because we were not used to the grass and the girls were a little nervous in their first game. But they pulled it off and started to connect more passes.”
Molly High opened the scoring for Cashmere in the 16th minute. The Bulldogs were able to play in a few more through balls over the next five minutes, but they were called offside twice.
Cascade started to find more of a rhythm and in the 26th minute, senior Molly Wiser got the ball in front of the box and cracked a laser off her left foot that glanced off the crossbar and sailed over the net. Wiser got another opportunity 12 minutes later though and converted her shot to level the score at one apiece.
The Bulldogs dialed up the pressure at the start of the second half and retook the lead in the 49th minute after Angelica Walkley scored. But just eight minutes later, the Kodiaks evened the score at 2-2; Madi Gillespie caught Cashmere keeper Tess Scott drifting a little too high in the box and chipped a shot over her head into the back of the net.
High generated one more good look for Cashmere with 10 minutes left, but Fernandez made a nice diving save to keep the game tied. In the first OT period, Cashmere had two chances just outside the six-yard box but Fernandez stopped both, reeling in the last attempt from Natalie Dart while on her knees. It was a phenomenal effort that saved the game for Cascade, who held on for the final five-minute OT period and outshot Cashmere in PKs.
“The plus side for us is the way we’re doing the CTL title, if you play someone twice it’s the second game that counts,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson, ever the optimist said after the loss. So we’ll get them up there at the end of the month and we feel we’re still in line. I saw a lot of things we need to work on, but it’s just the little ones like finding that next pass. We’ll be there.”
Even with Reyna in his first year taking over for long-time coach Glen Stefanko, Cashmere and Cascade are always going to be tight.
“Nothing’s changed in the last 10 years of playing them,” Tronson said. “If you win by more than one, someone made a bunch of mistakes. It’s an anomaly. It’s just not going to happen. Could this game go into PKs the next time we meet? Absolutely. Could it be a 0-0 tie or 5-5? Yeah. Both teams have that quality.”
The Kodiaks have a quick turnaround and play up in Chelan against the Goats on Saturday. Cashmere has a few days to rest before taking the pitch Tuesday against Eastmont at 6 p.m.
Kickoff for Cascade is 11 a.m., Saturday.