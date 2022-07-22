Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Some needed firepower was again added by the Kraken on Friday when the team acquired 28-goal-scoring Columbus Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand for a pair of 2023 draft picks.

Bjorkstrand, 27, a 6-foot, 177-pound onetime Portland Winterhawks junior product, is coming off a season in which he scored a career high for goals and in points with 57. In return for the Denmark native, the Kraken sent the Blue Jackets a third- and fourth-round pick next summer.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?