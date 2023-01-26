Legend should someday have it that this rumored Northwest rivalry between the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks officially began somewhere between Jared McCann's second-period goal and Jamie Oleksiak force-feeding an opponent his lunch.

The two moments occurred seconds apart early in Wednesday night's second period of the Kraken's 6-1 rout of the visiting and newly coached Canucks. It took the Kraken seven lifetime games before finally registering a win in what can now be called a rivalry of sorts, but they sure made it count by pounding the opposition on all fronts.



