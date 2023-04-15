SEATTLE — The Western Conference chess board was given a good shake Thursday night, but the pieces wound up back in the same places.

The Vegas Golden Knights sent Seattle off to its first NHL postseason with two consecutive defeats to ponder, including Thursday night's 3-1 decision at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken had won five straight games before the home-and-home with Vegas, which clinched first in the Pacific Division.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

