Fresh off his new contract extension, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol spoke Thursday about some of the changed, more optimistic outlooks on his team as it prepares for a third season full of heightened expectations.

Hakstol earning a two-year extension this week with one season still to go on his current deal comes after a 100-point Kraken campaign, a playoff run deep into the second round and his being named a Jack Adams Award finalist as NHL coach of the year. While Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins eventually won that award as expected, Hakstol's finalist inclusion and vote of confidence within the organization should leave him better positioned to further implement his system and message going forward.



