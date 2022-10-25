A three-game homestand for the Kraken this week will involve more than battling the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The trio of Climate Pledge Arena matchups presents an opportunity for the Kraken in their bigger, ongoing battle to define for local fans what type of team they'll be. Establishing a stronger on-ice identity would be a step toward greater relevance in a market where their season debut was overshadowed by the playoff Mariners. They'll also compete for attention in coming months with the surprising first-place Seahawks.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

