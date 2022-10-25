A three-game homestand for the Kraken this week will involve more than battling the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The trio of Climate Pledge Arena matchups presents an opportunity for the Kraken in their bigger, ongoing battle to define for local fans what type of team they'll be. Establishing a stronger on-ice identity would be a step toward greater relevance in a market where their season debut was overshadowed by the playoff Mariners. They'll also compete for attention in coming months with the surprising first-place Seahawks.
Through seven games entering Tuesday's matchup against Buffalo, the Kraken showed signs of escaping their placement among the NHL's bottom rungs. And that would be critical to making them a hotter ticket and filling some of the ample empty seats at an officially "sold out" home arena, where the Kraken failed to win their first three games.
But wanting it and actually going out and getting it done are different things.
This team is fast becoming a case study for glass-half-full, glass-half-empty factions. Optimists point to wins at Los Angeles and Colorado amid a .500 performance in five consecutive games against expected playoff squads as proof that the Kraken can contend all season.
And that ability to hang around, lending importance to games not just now but down the road in March and perhaps April, will be the true measuring stick for Kraken success. Expansion team or not, nobody running the Kraken expected them to perform as poorly as they did last season, and there is zero appetite within the fledgling organization for another campaign filled with struggles to build value in the product they're trying to sell.
On the other hand, pessimists will note that the Kraken won road games in Florida and Pittsburgh last season, then home contests facing Carolina and Washington. Those were all playoff teams as well, and yet the Kraken still finished with the NHL's third-worst record.
Indeed, sitting at 2-3-2 entering Tuesday with losses to Chicago and Anaheim squads expected to finish near the league's basement won't dispel pessimists claiming the Kraken belong in the cellar alongside them. Those are teams the Kraken must consistently defeat if they are to separate themselves.
So it's on the Kraken to write the narrative. And from this vantage point, on the players more than coach Dave Hakstol.
It wasn't the coach who coughed up the puck on power plays and yielded key short-handed goals the past two games. Wasn't him that took his "foot off the gas" — according to winger Jared McCann — with multi-goal leads in Anaheim and Chicago.
Hakstol isn't tending goal and allowing stoppable pucks to get by him. He isn't suddenly forgetting about opposing forwards in the slot at critical junctures.
The fact is, Hakstol had the Kraken well-positioned to win all but two of the first seven games. And if the players don't flat-out blow the Anaheim and Chicago contests, you're at worst looking at a 4-2-1 team that's the talk of the NHL.
