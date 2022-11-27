ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Sprong created a deficit the Anaheim Ducks couldn’t weasel their way out of, Seattle stopped hemorrhaging power-play goals and the visiting Kraken held on for a fifth straight victory, 5-4 on Sunday night.

Late in the second period, the Kraken penalty kill surrendered a second goal on three attempts, to Mason McTavish off a setup from Trevor Zegras. The Ducks then tied the game at 4 off the stick of Adam Henrique, again on the power play, when the Kraken headed back to the penalty box 21 seconds after getting scored on.



