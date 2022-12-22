VANCOUVER, B.C. — A noticeable but needed change has descended upon the Kraken just before a Christmas break that follows Thursday night's game here against the Canucks.
The Kraken had compiled a shiny, pretty, holiday jewel of a 15-5-3 record until a couple weeks ago, when they dropped five of six games. Naturally, such a skid prompts retrospection and underscores the importance of these next few weeks.
Let's face it: This team was never finishing No. 1 overall.
Jared McCann, who leads the Kraken with 15 goals, alluded to it indirectly after the victory over Winnipeg when asked about his team's recent scoring struggles.
"We kind of got away from shooting the puck a little bit," McCann said. "We tried to make the extra play, backdoor tap-in, that kind of thing. Sometimes ... you've just got to shoot the puck."
Shoot the darned puck, and stop pretending they're the 1977 Montreal Canadiens, 1985 Edmonton Oilers or even the 2022 Colorado Avalanche. This Kraken team will never overwhelm opponents with elite offensive skill, no matter how good its record. They've always been a hardworking group that excels by keeping things simple and honest.
And acting otherwise by abandoning their two-way game wasn't doing them any defensive favors, either.
"Some of those wins when we were rolling there, I think we were a little bit loose," Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn opined following Tuesday's morning skate before the St. Louis game.
Not that the cute stuff was entirely why the Kraken began losing. Missing their second defensive pairing on a team that wasn't a touted blue line standout to begin with didn't help.
The losses could also be attributed to strength of opponents. And plain old regression, as absolutely nobody picked the Kraken to finish top five in the league.
In any event, there's no longer a need for the Kraken to be fearful of losses blemishing their pretty record. The gloves have come off. All the cute and fancy stuff that creeped in as the record soared can be set aside. The Kraken are now in a scrap and must revert to the instinctive basics of what they are, if hoping to remain a playoff contender.
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after Monday's practice that he didn't think his team was going through a midseason lull. Like many NHL coaches, Hakstol approaches the season as a series of five-game, short-term segments to make things "simpler" on players.
"We try to worry about a short-term focus with some of the short-term goals, knowing where we want to end up at the end of the regular season," Hakstol said.
And for the Kraken, once again, simpler is usually better.
Playoffs are undoubtedly part of that longer term focus and that won't change even with the record now a lesser but still quite respectable 18-10-3. The strong start built enough cushion to absorb the recent losses without torching the season.
They also have multiple games in hand on most teams before them and are clinging to third place in the Pacific Division and the automatic playoff berth that entails.
It's no longer about the Kraken padding their record in a quest for postseason home-ice advantage. Now, it's about winning any way they can and proving they can still be a playoff team of any kind.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone