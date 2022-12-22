VANCOUVER, B.C. — A noticeable but needed change has descended upon the Kraken just before a Christmas break that follows Thursday night's game here against the Canucks.

The Kraken had compiled a shiny, pretty, holiday jewel of a 15-5-3 record until a couple weeks ago, when they dropped five of six games. Naturally, such a skid prompts retrospection and underscores the importance of these next few weeks.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?