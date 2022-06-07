Chris Driedger withstands a furious assault by the San Jose Sharks in April. Driedger tore his ACL at the World Cup and will miss the next seven months after having surgery. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times
The Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday that goaltender Chris Driedger had “successful” knee surgery Monday after suffering a torn right ACL on May 29. His estimated recovery timeline is 7-9 months, which would allow the 28-year-old to return in December at the earliest.
Driedger suffered the injury during the third period of Team Canada’s gold-medal game against Finland at the IIHF World Championships. The Winnipeg native represented his home country in the tournament after the NHL season ended.
Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund scored on a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game at 1. Driedger was injured during that sequence and replaced by Matt Tomkins. Finland went on to win 4-3 in overtime in Tampere, Finland.
Driedger made a career-high 27 appearances for the Kraken in 2021-22. He finished with a 9-14-1 record. He had a 2.96 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and a shutout in his second-to-last start against the San Jose Sharks on April 29.
The minor-league journeyman became part of the Florida Panthers’ goaltending tandem after a 2019 recall. The next season, his GAA and save percentage were fifth in the league among NHL regulars. The Kraken selected him in the expansion draft and signed him to a three-year, $10.5 million deal.
The Kraken have the summer to potentially add depth at the position through trade, free agency or the draft. Joey Daccord, 25, is under contract for another season. Daccord appeared in five games for the Kraken but awaits his first win with the team. He spent most of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League and just finished a long postseason run with the Charlotte Checkers.
Kraken forward Brandon Tanev also had surgery for a torn ACL. Tanev’s procedure took place Dec. 30 and he’s expected to return in time for the upcoming season.
