DALLAS — Six weeks and a playoff eternity ago in this building, the Kraken blew a late two-goal lead and needed overtime to salvage two points that seemed theirs for most of the contest.

That same script unfolded again in Tuesday night's second round playoff opener at American Airlines Center, including Yanni Gourde continuing his team's postseason magic by finding the winner in the extra session. Gourde's turnaround shot after a goal-mouth scramble at 12:17 of overtime gave the Kraken a 5-4 victory and a fourth playoff road victory in five tries this postseason.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?