For the second time this season, the Kraken welcome an Original Six franchise.
Earlier this week, the Kraken made quick work of the struggling Montreal Canadiens, the defending Stanley Cup runner-up that has gotten out of the gate in the worst way possible. The New York Rangers, who enter Sunday’s game 4-1-0 on the road, are a different animal entirely.
Gerard Gallant, a popular candidate to coach the Kraken last summer, has the Rangers off to a quick and surprising start in his first year behind the bench. After being a preseason favorite a year ago, a tumultuous season left many wondering just where the Rangers stand this season.
A fifth Rangers win would give them the most road wins through nine games in franchise history and most in October.
The Kraken has other plans.
Since an home-opening loss to Vancouver a week ago, the Kraken has played like a team finally comfortable in its identity. It crushed the Habs, another blow to the miserable start to the season, then played a strong game to close out a 4-1 win against the talented Minnesota Wild.
Yanni Gourde has seemed more and more at ease since his return after missing the first four games. Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev are playing like every night is their own revenge game, and the offense coming from the blue line has powered them through a couple of contests.
Saturday saw another blow to the oft-changing lineup with Mason Appleton officially hitting injured reserve following his lower-body injury Thursday, and Max McCormick being recalled from Charlotte.
Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said McCormick could factor into one of the back-to-back games the Kraken is embarking on over the next two days. Following the Rangers contest on Halloween, it will fly right to Edmonton for a game Monday night with the high-powered Oilers.
It would be a mistake to overlook the Rangers in anticipation of Connor McDavid’s squad, though; New York is trying to prove something of its own this season.
The Rangers appeared to be on the path toward a rebuild without franchise goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and the removal of head coach David Quinn and president John Davidson, who is now in Columbus. Sparked by an incident with controversial Capitals forward Tom Wilson at the end of last season, the plan shifted. Artemi Panarin is making nearly $12 million per season, while Chris Krieder is in the second year of a seven-year deal worth $6.5 million per season.
Defenseman Adam Fox, who leads the Rangers with eight points following his Norris season as the best defenseman in the league, and 2020 first overall pick Alexis Lafrenière are the leaders of the Rangers youth.
Even with a storied history, the Rangers have won just one Stanley Cup since 1942 — 1994 over the Canucks — and has three other appearances, including losses in 1979 and most recently, 2014 to the Kings. There’s been a lot of pressure on the franchise to make a push, and a lot of money spent to do so.
“There are a lot of different layers to their team,” Hakstol said. “They’ve got skills and abilities, up front and on the back end as well as their goalies. They have two goaltenders who have played really well for them. … They’re playing with a lot of skills and confidence and have played really consistent on defense.”
For the Kraken, it’ll be its second back-to-back after dropping consecutive games in Philadelphia and New Jersey. It has the potential to be a momentum stopper, coming at a time when its been playing at its best.
Hakstol wouldn’t commit to the possibility of Chris Driedger returning to man one of the games in net. He didn’t deny it and called him day-to-day. Driedger ended up in relief of Philipp Grubauer in the shellacking in Philadelphia, and went on injured reserve following that game.
“With the back-to-back coming up, there’s a chance (Driedger plays),” Hakstol said. “But we haven’t made any final decisions there yet.”