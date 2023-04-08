A dark and stormy Seattle night turned bright in a hurry when Jared McCann buried a late first-period touch pass to begin writing the opening chapter of a new Kraken playoff story.

It seemed fated the Kraken would secure a first postseason berth once McCann broke the scoring ice with just 23.5 seconds to go in the opening frame of Thursday night's history-making contest. They'd been charged up for this clinching opportunity well before a 4-2 victory over the hapless Arizona Coyotes and McCann's 38th of the season only drove the home side's energy level higher.



