Over the years, T-Mobile Park in Seattle has hosted numerous non-baseball events, including concerts, wrestling, football and soccer. Next January, it will add another: hockey.

SEATTLE — On an October day the Mariners were to play one of their first divisional playoff games in two decades, their top ballpark officials met with NHL counterparts about a completely different sporting event featuring the crosstown Kraken.

The culmination of that meeting and others was announced Monday, with the Kraken being awarded their first-ever outdoor game to be played next Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park against the Vegas Golden Knights. Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a phone interview Monday the NHL's decision to play the 2024 Discover Winter Classic in a city known for rain this time of year had plenty to do with the Mariners' flexibility in making their retractable-roofed ballpark available for several weeks.



