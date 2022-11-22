Kraken scores well for sticking to its analytics approach (copy)

Kraken general manager Ron Francis is introduced to the crowd during the expansion draft at Gas Works Park in Seattle.

 The Seattle Times file photo/Dean Rutz

After weeks of their Shane Wright decisions being second guessed across the hockey landscape, the Kraken finally found a way to get their first-round draft pick some playing time.

The Kraken took advantage of a loophole in NHL rules Sunday and shipped Wright, 18, to their American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley, California. As a teenager drafted No. 4 overall last summer by the Kraken from the major junior ranks, Wright wasn't ordinarily eligible for minor professional play.



