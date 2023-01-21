It's quite a bit different from the spaces interdisciplinary artist Monyee Chau's creations have graced in the past. On Saturday, the day before the Chinese New Year starts, Chau's design will be on the warmup jerseys before the Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena.

Chau, who is Taiwanese and Chinese American, wove together the Kraken's block "S" logo and a design honoring the Year of the Rabbit. The feedback on social media has been glowing.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.