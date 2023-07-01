A busy second day for the Kraken at the NHL draft in Nashville saw the team continue to load up on high-powered forwards, including one who gave Shane Wright's squad fits in the recent Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The day after selecting Czech Republic left wing Eduard Sale with the No. 20 overall pick, the Kraken added forward Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers and center Oscar Fisker Molgaard from Denmark with their first two second rounders at Nos. 50 and 52.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?