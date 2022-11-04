NBA: Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls Nov. 1.

 Vincent Carchietta/Reuters

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving apologized late on Thursday for promoting a film he said contained "false anti-Semitic statements," just hours after his team suspended him for not disavowing anti-Semitism.

Irving has faced heavy criticism since posting a link on Twitter last week to a 2018 commentary and defending the post over the weekend. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the Twitter post.