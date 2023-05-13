211031-sports-morris01 (copy)

Seattle’s Jordan Morris has his eyes on RSL keeper Andrew Putna at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

Typically, midweek U.S. Open Cup matches feature reserves for the early rounds.

Not for the LA Galaxy. Headliners such as Mexican international Chicharito, designated player Riqui Puig and keeper Jonathan Bond were in the mix.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?