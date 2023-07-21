200805-newslocal-sockeyefishing.JPG (copy)
Boats gather at the east end of Lake Wenatchee on the second day of the sockeye salmon fishing in this 2020 file photo.  Fish and Wildlife announced recently that Lake Wenatchee is now open to sockeye fishing, likely through sunset on Aug. 31.

LAKE WENATCHEE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Tuesday that Lake Wenatchee would be open to sockeye fishing starting one hour before the official sunrise on Wednesday and likely closing one hour after the official sunset on Aug. 31.

“Based on current sockeye passage analysis at Tumwater Dam and mainstem Columbia River Dams, WDFW projects a surplus of harvestable sockeye destined for Lake Wenatchee, well above the natural spawning escapement goal of 23,000 fish,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind stated in a rule-making order. “This fishery will be monitored closely and may close on short notice depending upon angler participation and harvest rates.”



