Boats gather at the east end of Lake Wenatchee on the second day of the sockeye salmon fishing in this 2020 file photo. Fish and Wildlife announced recently that Lake Wenatchee is now open to sockeye fishing, likely through sunset on Aug. 31.
LAKE WENATCHEE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Tuesday that Lake Wenatchee would be open to sockeye fishing starting one hour before the official sunrise on Wednesday and likely closing one hour after the official sunset on Aug. 31.
“Based on current sockeye passage analysis at Tumwater Dam and mainstem Columbia River Dams, WDFW projects a surplus of harvestable sockeye destined for Lake Wenatchee, well above the natural spawning escapement goal of 23,000 fish,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind stated in a rule-making order. “This fishery will be monitored closely and may close on short notice depending upon angler participation and harvest rates.”
The order will also affect Chinook fishing on the Entiat River.
“This rule is also needed to expand the area open to salmon fishing for the Entiat River,” Susewind added. “Entiat River hatchery Chinook returns indicate that hatchery broodstock needs will be met and that a harvestable surplus of hatchery Chinook exists in the river. Expanding the area open for salmon fishing will increase harvest opportunity for anglers.”
Lake Wenatchee rules:
A daily limit of four sockeye (minimum size of 12 inches while releasing all bull trout, steelhead, and chinook salmon unharmed and without removing the fish from the water).
Release all salmon other than sockeye.
Selective gear rules in effect (up to three single barbless hooks per line, no bait or scent allowed, and knotless nets required).
Two-pole fishing is allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement.
Night closure is in effect.
The Entiat River’s rule change goes into effect from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 and starts from the mouth of the river (railroad bridge) and ends at Mad River Rd. Bridge (near Ardenvoir).
