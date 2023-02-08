LOS ANGELES — Pass first? Not this night.

Not with nearly 20,000 eyes watching him in a packed, breathless Crypto.com Arena, and millions more watching at home. They wanted LeBron James to shoot — clapped their hands and raised their voices. A roar erupted every time James touched the ball.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?