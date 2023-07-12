220728-sports-rodriguez01 (copy)

Julio Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after hitting a homerun last year. After a sensational rookie season, Rodriguez has locked down center field for the mariners for years to come.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — From virtually the minute last year's All-Star Game ended at Dodger Stadium, with Julio Rodriguez emerging as the new breakout star of baseball, visions of a Seattle showcase for Rodriguez in 2023 inevitably rose to the forefront.

With the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, and Rodriguez on the doorstep of true superstardom, it seemed a match made in baseball heaven. Surely, this year's Midsummer Classic was set up to be The JRod Show, to borrow Rodriguez's social media handle — a hometown coronation of baseball's newest royalty.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.