The pass was soaring down the left sideline, on a perfect trajectory to hit Ja'Lynn Polk in stride for a 50-yard connection. As he looked up at the ball's precise path while standing on the sideline, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer shook his head in appreciation yet again at the marksmanship of his quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.

"It just seemed to hang in the air, and from my perspective, it was just a thing of beauty," DeBoer said. "We had a step on the defender, but a lot of times, that ball gets overthrow, or underthrown. Mike put it right on the money."



