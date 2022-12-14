WSU's bizarre trick play was a collaboration between Mike Leach, Microsoft engineer (copy)

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach chats on the sidelines before the start of a college football game against Wyoming.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE — Mike Leach was a force of nature, and that means there was both beauty and blight. He would commit dazzling acts of intellect and display maddening stubbornness. Leach's players marveled at how fun he made football, yet at times he seemed to be cavalier about their health and wasn't shy about lambasting them (and their "fat little girlfriends") verbally.

Controversy followed Mike Leach, who died Monday night at age 61, and so did victories. He was a brilliant coach, an innovative schemer of offensive football and an eclectic thinker who loved to hold court on the most mundane of topics.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.