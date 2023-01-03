NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (copy)

A loss against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season is one of several games that could have put the Seahawks on steadier playoff footing. Now, the team will be reliant on a Packers loss Sunday night.

 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was a fount of bubbly positivity as he listed off the virtues of Seattle's 23-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

"I felt that was the first time we played a complete game in all three phases," he said.



