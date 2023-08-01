220802-sports-genosmith01 (copy)

Geno Smith takes a knee with his receivers after practice in August last year.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

RENTON — Unlike last year, there is no quarterback competition in Seahawks' camp, Geno Smith having long ago put that to rest with an excellent 2022 season as Russell Wilson's replacement.

But Smith is trying to replicate the mindset that propelled him to the Pro Bowl after six seasons as an NFL backup. It takes some Jedi mind tricks, because Smith has a new $105 million contract in hand, and is ensconced with the No. 1 offense during training camp. He led a Seahawks' team that most people thought would flounder in Wilson's absence to an unexpected playoff berth despite a defense that couldn't stop the run.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

