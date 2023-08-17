Here is the paradox of the Mariners' season: They are the team absolutely no one wants to face in the postseason. And they have absolutely no guarantee of reaching that destination.

It's what makes this 2023 simultaneously so frustrating and yet so enticing. Given up as a lost cause at so many different junctures, they nonetheless have given themselves a fighting chance to eke out a playoff spot. And if it happens, it's not hard to dream about what would be possible when you can throw out Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert in a short series. I had a colleague posit recently that they are closer right now to winning the World Series than they were a year ago in the drought-breaking season.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.