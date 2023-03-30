CHELAN — Just when Cashmere soccer had put together one of their best games of the season, moving the ball with confidence, executing all the skills and drills they practice, and netting an equalizer in the 60th minute, Chelan did what they have become all too good at.
With the Goats’ hustle and tenacity, they found themselves in front of the goal in the eleventh hour and knocked in the game-winning goal with just three minutes left 2-1.
“It was back and forth,” said Cashmere Head Coach Manny Flores. “I’m very proud of my guys for battling.”
Around the 28th minute, Chelan scored the first goal. Three minutes later Cashmere tied it up after Nate Hodges cracked a 60-yard through-ball into the open space behind Chelan’s defense. Juan Cacho chased it down, beating the defenders into the box, and slotted it right past the keeper 1-1.
“Chelan has improved a lot,” Flores said. “But we had some really good chances.”
Luke Fox helped facilitate the ball for Cashmere, passing accurately and committing to the team while they were short-handed with a few teammates already on spring break.
“He played a ridiculous game and kept us in it,” Flores said.
Chelan is now on a 3-game winning streak and improves to a 4-2 record. Cashmere is now 2-6.
Chelan hosts Lakeside on Saturday at 11 a.m. Cashmere hosts Othello on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone