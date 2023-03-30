CHELAN — Just when Cashmere soccer had put together one of their best games of the season, moving the ball with confidence, executing all the skills and drills they practice, and netting an equalizer in the 60th minute, Chelan did what they have become all too good at.

With the Goats’ hustle and tenacity, they found themselves in front of the goal in the eleventh hour and knocked in the game-winning goal with just three minutes left 2-1.



