LEAVENWORTH — After a nil-nil stalemate through most of regulation, the Cascade and Quincy High School soccer teams looked as though they were headed to overtime but with only one-and-a-half minutes left, Cascade was whistled for a handball in the box and Quincy buried the penalty kick to win the game, 1-0.

“It was very close,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “We had our best momentum in the second half.”



