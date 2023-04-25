LEAVENWORTH — After a nil-nil stalemate through most of regulation, the Cascade and Quincy High School soccer teams looked as though they were headed to overtime but with only one-and-a-half minutes left, Cascade was whistled for a handball in the box and Quincy buried the penalty kick to win the game, 1-0.
“It was very close,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “We had our best momentum in the second half.”
Cascade (4-2, 8-3) was ranked 9th in state and had been on a 5-game winning streak before Quincy (5-0, 11-1), ranked 1st in the state and on an 11-game winning streak, snapped it.
Cascade created several opportunities. Cole Slette bounced a shot off the post and Angel Sandoval orchestrated a 1-on-1 attack with Quincy’s keeper but the shot went wide.
“This was probably our best game so far. We had our opportunities,” Jesus Sandoval said. “They just didn’t go in.”
Quincy’s Isaac Lopez earned the game-winning goal with a well-placed shot.
Cascade’s loss and Chelan’s loss to Cashmere give Cascade the edge for second place in the Caribou Trail League standings, after Quincy, with only one more match left in the regular season.
“We are right there,” Sandoval said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them again, hopefully in districts.”
Cascade plays at Omak on Friday at 4 p.m. Quincy hosts Cashmere on Thursday at 6 p.m.
