LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee Valley is still socked in with smoke and the temperatures are fairly moderate, but it’s time to start thinking about winter and snow — we’ll be there soon enough.
The Leavenworth Winter Sports Club will hold its annual gear swap at the base of Leavenworth Ski Hill from noon to 2 p.m., Oct. 4.
Facial coverings are required and admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.
Vendors are advised to bring their own table(s) and any racks needed for display, plus a canopy. Some will be available, but only on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Any kind of Nordic, Alpine, all-terrain/backcountry, snowboard or human-powered sports gear (it doesn’t have to be winter-specific) is acceptable to sell. In an effort to discourage rummaging through items, sellers are advised to display gear in a single layer for easy viewing.
Vendors will be allowed to set up their own 10-foot-by-10-foot space for $10. To reserve a spot, email events@skileavenworth.com.
Table and gear setup are from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Venmo or other non-cash transactions are recommended.