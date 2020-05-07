LEAVENWORTH — Tristan Zucktriegel finished his football career at Pacific Lutheran University in fine style as he received a prestigious honor that recognizes his excellence in the classroom and on the field.
Zucktriegel was selected from 1,432 college football players in all divisions for the 2020 Nation Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. Only 20 football players in all the Washington colleges received the honor.
“They award football players from the NCAA who were starters or significant contributors and averaged a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher throughout four years of college,” he said. “Only 11 players in our conference were inducted. Our team had five of the 11 in the entire (Northwest) Conference. Our team really took academics seriously.”
A standout linebacker during his playing days at Cascade High School in Leavenworth, Zucktriegel moved on to play four years of football at PLU. He went through some challenges with a coaching change after his sophomore year and some injuries in his junior and senior years.
He played under Scott Weston his first two years, and under Brandt McAdams his final two years.
“The first year, I did not play too much. From sophomore to senior year, I was a consistent player. Junior and senior year, I had the opportunity to start some more games — a couple of games my junior year and four games my senior year. It was nice,” Zucktriegel said.
His most memorable game was playing at sixth-ranked Linfield his sophomore year. It was a very defensive game, he said, with only 10 points scored during regulation. The Lutes lost in overtime. It was memorable for Zucktriegel because his defense was able to hold the highly rated Linfield offense.
Zucktriegel finished off his career with Lutes in fine style. The final game of his senior year, he recorded two tackles for loss, a safety, and a sack in a PLU win.
Succeeding in football and academics was a challenge, he said, particularly during football season.
“It was difficult at times. On a normal day, you had to work out in the morning — then go to classes, then practice. On some days, all you could do was practice, workout, go to class and study. There were nights I was up late studying,” Zucktriegel said. “It was most difficult during the season because we traveled to California and Oregon.”
In his freshman and sophomore years, Zucktriegel took a lighter academic load during football season to get used to things. During his junior and senior year, he had to take a normal amount of credits during the season.
He has been working from home to finish his degree in finance as PLU has been impacted like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most all my classes moved to online. Fortunately, I finished football in November, so nothing was too affected by the coronavirus. Everything was moved to online schooling. No class session,” he said. “All sports were canceled for the spring season, so that includes football training. It’s been a crazy end to my senior year. All work is now on my computer.”
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society selection will help him, he said, when it comes time to apply for grad school.
“It’s something I’m considering. It will be nice to have an excellent award to show to grad school. It’s something very beneficial to have. It shows I did well in school while donating a lot of my time to football,” Zucktriegel said.