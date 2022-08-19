Purchase Access

King James is returning to Seattle.

In a tweet that quickly went viral Friday afternoon, Jamal Crawford announced Lebron James will make his debut in The CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday at Seattle Pacific University.