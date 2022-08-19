King James is returning to Seattle.
King James is returning to Seattle.
In a tweet that quickly went viral Friday afternoon, Jamal Crawford announced Lebron James will make his debut in The CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday at Seattle Pacific University.
“I thought it was going to be a movie … now its HISTORY! This will be a day like we’ve never seen,” Crawford wrote on his Twitter account.
James confirmed his appearance with a retweet that read: “Seattle let’s get it!! Been over 15+ since I’ve been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The (king) is BACK!”
Crawford also said Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the former Washington Huskies star Isaiah Thomas and Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp, will make their summer debuts Saturday.
Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, who were taken No. 1 and 2 respectively in the 2022 NBA draft, will make their second appearance at The CrawsOver, per Crawford’s tweet.
A slate of four games at SPU begin at 1 p.m. and admission is free.
According to a campus official, fans began lining up in tents outside the Royal Brougham Pavilion doors on Friday night.
Three weeks ago, Banchero and Holmgren were the headliners who drew a capacity crowd of 2,650 and an equally massive gathering of spectators outside the building who couldn’t get in.
This year, Crawford has attracted several NBA players to his pro-am including Trae Young, Jaden McDaniels, John Collins and Dalen Terry.
However, James is the biggest star to participate since Chris Paul played in 2020.
In 2013, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving made memorable appearances that helped establish the CrawsOver as one of the preeminent summer hoops destinations on the West Coast.
James last played in Seattle on Jan. 16, 2007 when he had 30 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 101-96 loss against the Sonics.
It’s been a busy summer for the Los Angeles Lakers star who played in the Drew League last month and scored 42 points in his first game action in front of a crowd since his 2021-22 NBA season was cut short due to injury.
Earlier this week, James and the Lakers reached an agreement on a two-year, $97.1 million extension that makes him the highest-earning NBA player in league history with $532 million in career guaranteed money.
