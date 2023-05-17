Cal Raleigh leads MLB catchers in home runs (copy) (copy)

Cal Raleigh unleashes a two-run homer in an early July game against the Toronoto Blue Jays in early July '22. Seattle Times file photo/Dean Rutz

BOSTON – Teams inquired about his availability during the 2019 season, when he smashed 29 homers between High-A and Double-A in his first full minor-league season.

The calls continued in midseason of 2021 when the Mariners were searching for a veteran starter and more offense to supplement an overachieving team that was trying to end their frustrating postseason drought. The interest was still there in the offseason going into the 2022 season.



