220212-sportslocal-quincy 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Chelan High's Braiden Boyd shoots a two pointer during the first quarter of the CTL Championship in February. Boyd is one of several players expected to take on larger roles this season.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

CHELAN — When Tony Callero took over as coach of the Chelan Boys Varsity Basketball program, he joined a squad fresh off a combined 6-18 Caribou Trail League record in two seasons.

Now in his third season, Callero has led the program to a combined conference record of 16-6, nearly tripling Chelan’s CTL wins.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?