CHELAN — When Tony Callero took over as coach of the Chelan Boys Varsity Basketball program, he joined a squad fresh off a combined 6-18 Caribou Trail League record in two seasons.
Now in his third season, Callero has led the program to a combined conference record of 16-6, nearly tripling Chelan’s CTL wins.
For Callero, part of the appeal of the job of coming back to where he feels most comfortable.
“I wanted to get back to my roots is why I came here. I had coached at Kittitas, Ellensburg and Dayton and really liked the small school, eastern Washington vibe. We had been coming here for 30 years every summer and I wanted to be in a basketball community and [Chelan] definitely is that.”
Callero comes from a large basketball family which has formed his love of the game and helped mold his coaching philosophy. Coach Callero and assistant Kurt Nelson served on the staff of his brother Joe Callero at the D1 Seattle University. There, he began to develop his coaching philosophy.
“My brother would always say, get the best players possible then we build our team. Where we’ve gone in the high school route is it’s wise to have a general style of play but you really want to build around what you have coming back," he said. "This year's team, based on the summer, showed signs of being gritty defensively and unselfish on the offensive side.”
The 2023 Chelan team plan to play fast and aggressively led by senior Braiden Boyd. Boyd, a 6-foot-5-inch force in the paint, is a WSU Baseball commit.
“Coach Callero really brings a different perspective. He gets us thinking about more than basketball, relating things back to life," Boyd said. "He shows us what it means to be a winner and what it takes to win.”
To help Boyd lead the Mountain Goats will be Junior point guard, Isaac Wilson, a standout on the Chelan High School football team. Wilson attributes his leadership capabilities to past Goats.
“You just have to be ready to do your job and come in every day and work hard like Nate Harding and Reed Stamps did last year," he said. "They did a good job at pushing guys and also doing their job.”
Wilson also credits Callero for the "structure within the drills at practice and basketball IQ. He preaches to come in and do our jobs and fill our roles.”
The Chelan program will have a defensive mindset opening room for sophomore guard Jacob Allen to see meaningful minutes in 2023.
“My strength is definitely defense and with the leadership of the senior class I feel prepared to step up and do any job Coach Callero asks," he said.
After falling in the CTL title game in a last second buzzer beater to Quincy last season, Chelan will look to rebound with their third league title in four seasons.
The Goats will head out on the road to face off against Ephrata Friday at 7:30 p.m.
