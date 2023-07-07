230701-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 06.JPG

World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox second baseman Frankie Carney gathers a ground ball and throws to first base for the out during a June 28 game against the Port Angeles Lefties at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They lost their first series to the Lefties a week later. 

 World photo/Loren Benoit

PORT ANGELES — The Wenatchee AppleSox won a close three-game baseball series at home against the Port Angeles Lefties in late June. On Tuesday, less than a week later, the two teams matched up for another series — only this time, Wenatchee hit the road — and met the Lefties at Civic Field.

Tuesday



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?