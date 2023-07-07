PORT ANGELES — The Wenatchee AppleSox won a close three-game baseball series at home against the Port Angeles Lefties in late June. On Tuesday, less than a week later, the two teams matched up for another series — only this time, Wenatchee hit the road — and met the Lefties at Civic Field.
Tuesday
To comfortably win the opener on Tuesday, all the AppleSox (19-8) needed was a defensive shutout and an immaculate pitching performance from Garrett Gores. Wenatchee won 7-0 and Gores led the way while pitching eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and giving up only two hits.
“Had some unfortunate outings early on,” Gores said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “But I thought I had it going tonight with some run support. Made it a lot easier — more comfortable.”
He sent the last 18 consecutive batters back to the dugout in his final start of the season. When he returns to Gonzaga for his Junior year, he’ll have pitched an immaculate summer inning. The feat occurred in the fifth inning after throwing six straight untouched pitches. Braiden Boyd closed the final inning with one walk and one strikeout.
Wenatchee capitalized on three Port Angeles (10-20) errors to score three runs in the first inning. Frankie Carney singled and circled the bases as fielding errors failed to tag him out. More errors allowed the AppleSox to fill the bases, rotate them home and add two more to their tally.
Wenatchee scored one run in the second and fourth innings, and two in the eighth after a sacrificial fly.
The AppleSox scored seven runs on seven hits with no errors and the Lefties finished with two hits and five errors.
Frankie Carney led Wenatchee with an RBI and went 2-for-4. Kyle Henington went 2-for-3, and Izzy Lopez, Carson Ohland, and Mason Strong each finished with an RBI.
“I had a blast,” Hennington said. “Knew a couple of these guys already but they welcomed me with open arms. I’m not a big power guy, but I do my job and get on base.”
Both Wenatchee and Bellingham (20-7) won on Tuesday to maintain their first and second position, respectively, in the North Division of the West Coast League.
Wednesday
After an early three-run deficit in the first inning of Wednesday’s game, the AppleSox slowly climbed their way back into contention with one run in the third after Strong swung an RBI double with two outs.
Three scoreless innings followed before Wenatchee found the two runs they needed to tie the game in the seventh when four straight batters reached at least first base. Errors are what hurt Wenatchee the most. Two especially, in the bottom of the seventh inning, opened the door for the Lefties and they capitalized.
The Lefties matched Wenatchee’s pair in the bottom of the same inning and defended that lead to win the Wednesday night bout 5-3 — tying the series at one game apiece.
Wenatchee scored three runs off five hits with four errors and Port Angeles scored five runs off eight hits with three errors.
Strong led the AppleSox with their only RBI and went 2-for-3. Henington, Nick Putnam and Sebastian David each finished with a hit.
Quincy Vassar started for Wenatchee, pitched five innings while giving up five hits and three runs, and finished with seven strikeouts — his season high. Michael Cunneely closed the final three innings and gave up three hits and two runs with one strikeout.
The loss tied Wenatchee with Bellingham for first in the division.
Thursday
The Lefties scored all the runs they’d need to spoil Wenatchee’s day by the end of the first inning. After scoring three runs, the Lefties held that lead for two more innings before the AppleSox dramatically broke the drought when the ball exploded off Strong’s bat for his first solo home run of the summer. It was Wenatchee’s first homer in 10 games.
Four scoreless innings followed until Wenatchee found their second run at the top of the ninth inning. By the final out, they were still one-run shy of a tie.
The 3-2 loss dropped them to second place, just one game behind the newly crowned North Division First Half Champion Bellingham Bells — missing out on the title and a guaranteed spot in the postseason.
Wenatchee scored two runs off seven hits with no errors and Port Angeles scored three runs off six hits with two errors.
Strong again had the big bat for Wenatchee, earning an RBI while 3-for-4. They were the first three hits for the AppleSox. MJ Sweeney earned an RBI with one hit, and Ponce, Hennington, and Lopez each finished with a hit apiece.
Jadon Williamson closed the final six innings while giving up only one hit with six strikeouts. He sent the first 14 batters he faced back to the dugout empty-handed.
These teams have been playing each other for six seasons, and for the first time, the Lefties won a series and did so on the back of two consecutive wins.
Wenatchee can still guarantee a spot in the postseason if they win the second half of the regular season or a wild card slot.
The AppleSox are back home at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium to start another three-game series against the Kamloops NorthPaws on Friday at 6:35 p.m. The game is sponsored by Chelan PUD. Tickets can be purchased on their website.