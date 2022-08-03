FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully smiles in a broadcast booth in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully smiles in a broadcast booth during the National League MLB baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOS ANGELES — Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?