Just like every fan of the Seattle Kraken, Tod Leiweke on Tuesday was reliving the spectacular, decisive goal by 20-year-old Wyatt Johnston the night before and pondering what could have been. If that "elite, world-class play," in the words of Dallas coach Pete DeBoer, didn't go in, and the game goes into overtime, maybe Seattle is preparing for the Western Conference final instead of eulogizing its magical season.

"That's how close it was," Leiweke said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?