CASHMERE — Cashmere High School recently announced that Levi Heyen has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach. The 2023-2024 basketball season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 13.
Heyen previously served as the head coach of the Cashmere High School boys basketball program for 8 seasons (2014-2021) when he amassed 145 wins and a .700 winning percentage. Following the 2021 high school basketball season, Heyen stepped away as the head coach for the Bulldogs due to health and family reasons. Since that time, he has had a medical procedure on his back and his health has improved greatly. He is re-energized and very excited to lead the CHS boys’ basketball program moving forward.
Heyen was honored as the 2021 Caribou Trail League Coach of the Year, which is an award he collected in six of his eight seasons with the Bulldogs. He also led the Bulldogs to three state tournament appearances during his 8-year tenure which was highlighted by a 4th place finish in 2020 when he led the Bulldogs to a 22-4 record.
Prior to his head coaching stint at Cashmere, Heyen was the head boys’ basketball coach at Okanogan High School for one season (2000-01) where he led the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record and a 3rd-place finish at the State Tournament
“We are excited to have Levi back to lead our boys’ basketball program,” said Cashmere High School Athletic Director Jeff Carlson. “His hard work, commitment, positive attitude, and dedication to his craft and his players led our basketball program to tremendous success during his eight years at the helm. He has always embodied a high level of integrity and excellence as a coach and in his everyday life.”
Heyen has remained active as a coach in the Cashmere School District since stepping away as the head boys’ varsity basketball coach in 2021. In the fall, he assists the high school volleyball program. He also coaches middle school boys’ basketball and is the head boys track and field coach at the middle school in the spring.
Heyen and his wife of 21 years, Andrea, have a daughter, Payten, who graduated from Cashmere High School in 2022, and a son, Dru, who will be a senior next fall.
Coach Keith Boyd will be retiring as a teacher here at Cashmere High School at the end of the school year. He also made the decision last month to step down as our head boys’ basketball coach.
"We are very grateful for Coach Boyd and his service as our head coach," Carlson said.
He served as head coach for six seasons, from 2009-2013 and then his most recent two-year stint, the past two seasons. In total, during his six years as our head coach, Coach Boyd led Cashmere to three state tournament appearances, which included a 4th-place state finish in 2012, and a sixth-place finish in 2013.
In his six seasons as a head coach at Cashmere he had an impressive record of 84-62.
