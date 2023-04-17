CASHMERE — Cashmere High School recently announced that Levi Heyen has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach. The 2023-2024 basketball season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 13.

Heyen previously served as the head coach of the Cashmere High School boys basketball program for 8 seasons (2014-2021) when he amassed 145 wins and a .700 winning percentage. Following the 2021 high school basketball season, Heyen stepped away as the head coach for the Bulldogs due to health and family reasons. Since that time, he has had a medical procedure on his back and his health has improved greatly. He is re-energized and very excited to lead the CHS boys’ basketball program moving forward.



