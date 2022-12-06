TACOMA — The road to the 2022 1B State Football Championships meant Liberty Bell would have to win three in a row to make the finals.
First, Liberty Bell toppled twelfth-seeded Muckleshoot 62-0. Then they collected their first upset with a 54-20 win over fourth-seeded Mossyrock, followed by another, larger still, when they obliterated first-seeded powerhouse Odessa 70-24, a team that has won two of the last four championships.
Liberty Bell is new blood to the tournament, but Saturday they faced a legacy team — Neah Bay and came away with a decisive 50-12 victory.
The second-seeded Neah Bay Red Devils have won four championships over the last decade, and one second-place trophy.
These two teams have had similar seasons. Neah Bay remained undefeated, but Liberty Bell had a little stumble to start, losing their first game to Odessa, but had been on a 10-game win streak ever since, with one loss thrown in.
“Our two losses played a big role in our playoff run,” Liberty Bell Head Coach Jeff Lidey said. “Our theme was that these teams haven’t faced losses like we have. Our fifth seed worked to our advantage.”
Midday Saturday, the two teams met at Mount Tahoma High School to crown a champion.
“I thought it would come down to a test of wills knowing both teams have had blowout wins. We had to utilize everything we got. We have a deep team that creates a lot of mismatches,” Lidey said.
The first quarter was a stalemate. An immovable object met an irresistible force. Both teams turned the ball over on downs multiple times, neither found the endzone.
Liberty Bell was third and goal, halfway through the second quarter, when Lucian Paz completed a two-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead 6-0.
In another mirrored moment, with less than a minute left in the half, Neah Bay finished a one-yard rushing touchdown to tie. They also failed the conversion 6-6.
“It was a defensive battle that first half. But toward the end, Neah Bay showed signs they were getting tired. I just told my team to keep grinding. They can’t keep up with us,” Lidey said.
The third quarter was wild. Neah Bay pulled down an interception. Liberty Bell recovered two Neah Bay fumbles, one by Remi, and the other from Lucian Paz. This led to a three-yard rushing touchdown from Remi Paz to take back the lead 14-6.
Neah Bay was about to return the favor, but Remi Paz intercepted a pass and finished a 90-yard return for a touchdown 20-6. A couple of minutes later, the Red Devils answered by completing a 14-yard touchdown pass 20-12. Then, just to polish off the quarter, the Mountain Lions scored again. A 12-yard rushing touchdown from Merek Johnson 28-12.
Copy and paste for the fourth quarter. Liberty Bell added another 22 points to their lead. A 50-yard rushing touchdown from Riley Lidey 34-12. He then completed a 14-yard pass to Beau Tanguy 42-12. Finally, with seconds left, Johnson ran four yards across the line to cap an incredible season, and their championship over Neah Bay 50-12.
Neah Bay couldn’t find the answer. Riley Lidey wasn’t just a threat on the run but threw for over 1000 yards in three games. There was also Lucian and Remi Paz. Johnson and Tanguy. All unanswered.
“We found value and success in a well-balanced offense so that we can face any team,” Lidey said. “We hope to continue to build a legacy like Neah Bay has.”
