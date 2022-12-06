TACOMA — The road to the 2022 1B State Football Championships meant Liberty Bell would have to win three in a row to make the finals.

First, Liberty Bell toppled twelfth-seeded Muckleshoot 62-0. Then they collected their first upset with a 54-20 win over fourth-seeded Mossyrock, followed by another, larger still, when they obliterated first-seeded powerhouse Odessa 70-24, a team that has won two of the last four championships.



