WENATCHEE — There should be no lack of motivation for Wenatchee Wild rookie right-winger Tyler Young.
All he has to do is watch the highlight reel of his father, Scott Young, who won a pair of Stanley Cup rings with the Pittsburgh Penguins (1991) and Colorado Avalanche (1996), represented the United States in three Olympics (1988, 1992, 2002) and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 following a successful 17-year career.
Tyler’s lived the definition of what you would call a “hockey life.” Growing up in Lancaster, Massachusetts, Young tailed his dad to practices, got out on the ice after games and hung around some of the other players’ kids.
“I tried skating a couple of times but I hated falling so I would always yell, “Shoes, shoes!” to my dad and run around the ice with my brother and Keith Tkachuk’s kids (Matthew and Brady) — both of whom are now in the NHL,” Young said in a sit-down interview last Thursday.
It didn’t take long though for Young to get comfortable in a pair of skates. Every morning before heading to his kindergarten class, Scott would take Tyler to the nearest rink and teach him how to skate.
“I fell in love with (the sport) whenever I was around a rink and knew that I wanted to play in the NHL when I grew up,” Young said.
On the East coast, and specifically around the New England area, hockey dominates the sports conversation a lot more than it does over here. Kids grow up idolizing the Bruins, Boston University Terriers, or Boston College Eagles.
But after Scott got a job as the Terriers director of hockey operations in 2014 and was then promoted to assistant coach in 2015, Young knew that he probably wouldn’t be suiting up in the red and white any time soon.
“As long as he was there we didn’t want that father-son thing and then in his first year BU lost to Providence at the TD Garden in the NCAA Championship,” Young said. “I wouldn’t say it sparked a hatred... but then two years later I’m getting a call from Providence coach (Nate) Leaman. It’s funny how things work out.”
Scott is now the Director of Player Development with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Tyler is committed to playing for Providence in 2020.
“They have three winning coaches and have two of the leading scorers in the nation right now,” Young said. “I feel it’s a good time to be a Friar.”
It’s been a hectic couple of years for Young, who attended his father’s alma mater (St. Mark’s School) in Southborough before transferring to Lawrence Academy for his sophomore and junior prep season. Young went from scoring nine points in 25 games at St. Marks to averaging over a point per contest in his final two years at Lawrence. In 60 games, Young recorded 76 points (29 goals, 47 assists).
“I hit a spurt around my sophomore year and that is when I started producing and thought hockey might get me into college,” Young said. “That’s when I started to eat and workout like it was my job.”
In his first season with the Wild, the right-winger has flourished. He’s currently third on the team in points (26) and leads the Wild with 21 assists. Interim head coach Chris Clark called Young “a dynamic player” that “the Wild can count on in any situation.”
“I think he has obviously matured a whole bunch on and off the ice and we count on him a whole bunch,” Clark said Wednesday. “I think he is really smart and understands/reads plays well. When he doesn’t have the puck he gets in position to score and when he has the puck he has great vision. He has 21 assists so he can find guys and find sticks. Right now he’s playing pretty special.”
Even with all the success, Young still calls his dad after games and receives a few pointers.
“He watches every game online and he knows what he is talking about so I take all of it in,” Young said. “I expect a couple (pointers) after every game.”
Given that Scott works in player development, the chance of the Penguins scouting Tyler has come up a few times at the dinner table. But, “he’s not going to get me anything because of who he is,” Young said.
“Whatever happens in the future, happens.”
Right now, Young is focused on getting himself and the Wild in position to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Wenatchee is currently fifth in the Interior Division and two back of the Vernon Vipers.
The Wild return from their three-game road trip to take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night at Town Toyota. Puck drops at 7 p.m.