210902-sports-edefuan01 (copy)

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

Mar. 6On the first day of his last year of college football, Edefuan Ulofoshio was back in the middle of it all Monday morning during Washington's first spring practice.

"It is just a blessing to be out here, man," the senior linebacker said. "Honestly, it's a blessing to just be talking to you guys (in the media) again. Because I understand that it's not guaranteed. You know, things happen. So just taking it one day at a time, man. It's just fun. I'm just really enjoying it right now."



