Mar. 6On the first day of his last year of college football, Edefuan Ulofoshio was back in the middle of it all Monday morning during Washington's first spring practice.
"It is just a blessing to be out here, man," the senior linebacker said. "Honestly, it's a blessing to just be talking to you guys (in the media) again. Because I understand that it's not guaranteed. You know, things happen. So just taking it one day at a time, man. It's just fun. I'm just really enjoying it right now."
Entering his sixth season at UW, Ulofoshio has experienced a little bit of everything during his college career.
A former walk-on, he emerged as a starting middle linebacker late in 2019, then earned some All-America recognition in 2020. But he's missed significant time the past two seasons with multiple injuries.
Finally healthy again, Ulofoshio has an earned perspective going into his final season. He sees this last chapter more as a new beginning, part of the reason he chose to switch his uniform number from No. 48 to No. 5.
"Mostly because I just feel like I just want to come in with something to prove," he said. "You know, '48' did a lot of things here. But number 5 hasn't done anything on this field. So I'm just trying to make a name for myself right now."
Ulofoshio, listed at 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds, was running with the No. 1 defense again during a two-hour, no-pads practice Monday at the Dempsey Indoor facility. He says he's embracing a leadership role on this revamped defense.
"It's more so just me being encouraging and like trying to lead by example," he said. "But also being very conscious with the words I (use) and just always keep encouraging the young guys, because I understand how they're doing. So just give them words of advice and saying, 'Hey, I know, it's hard, but you're gonna get through it. Just keep pushing. Keep competing with yourself; you're gonna be just fine.'"
On the move
Two other UW defensive players have moved up into the single-digit uniform class: edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui is now No. 4 (he was 58) and defensive back Mishael Powell is the new No. 3 (he was 23).
Powell also has a new position to go with his new number. The 6-1, 206-pound junior out of O'Dea High School has shifted from cornerback to the hybrid husky position (nickel cornerback).
On consecutive snaps during an 11-on-11 team period Monday, Powell blitzed off the edge; on the second one closed in quickly on Michael Penix Jr. and forced a (rare) incompletion.
"I can play anywhere," Powell said. "I feel comfortable at nickel, safety and at corner. I think (with) where we are, we're just plugging and playing right now, seeing where everyone fits. ... I told (coaches), I want to do whatever I can to help this team. I'll do whatever I have to do, whether that's climb a mountain whatever I have to do."
Also on the move was senior Dominique Hampton, who was working with the first-team defense at strong safety after shifting over from the husky position.
"It lets me come downhill and hit, and that's what I really like to do," Hampton said.
Heims 'back in no time' after injury scare
A scary scene unfolded late in practice Monday when sophomore edge rusher Maurice Heims was injured during an 11-on-11 play.
Four trainers, including associate head team physician Dr. Kim Harmon, attended to Heims as he lay motionless on his back for at least 15 minutes.
He appeared conscious as he received treatment to his head/neck area. His facemask was removed, and at one point nine people assisted in loading him onto a stretcher.
Medical personnel from the Seattle Fire Department eventually arrived to help attend to Heims.
There was no immediate word on Heims' condition at the end of practice.
UPDATE: On Monday evening, Heims provided a message on his Twitter account (@Maurice_hms): "I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I'll be back in no time! Love you all."
Heims is a 6-5, 246-pound sophomore from Hamburg, Germany, who appeared in seven games last season. He had one sack and two tackles for loss.
