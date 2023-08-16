Clean and jerk

A successful clean and jerk at 275 pounds from Shawn Hiebert. He maxed at 315 pounds during the first LEAF Classic Regional CrossFit competition on Saturday.

WENATCHEE — Last April, when Kyle and Trina Vierck opened a new CrossFit gym they dubbed LEAF — for Leading Edge Athletics and Fitness — they had in mind a mechanism to grow a healthy community with regional competitions as a stepping stone to national events.

CrossFit has nationwide gym affiliates that focus on a rotation of varied, functional, and high-intensity group workouts that can scale with diverse age groups and ability levels.

Female clean and jerk

Angie Foss, a local nurse at Confluence Health, warms up for a heavy barbell workout.
LEAF running

A group competes in the running portion of the LEAF Classic on Saturday. Pictured in front is the "Enginerds Team": John Ricardi, Travis Denham, Jake Youngren. In the rear is "Team Running Better than the Government": Will Lohman, Colton Ayers, and Eli Phillips.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com