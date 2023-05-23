EAST WENATCHEE — Saturday afternoon, drivers and fans descended on the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval to witness deft driving and honor the military. Military Appreciation Night was presented by Zero Handicap Golf Cart and Sales, allowing all active, retired and reserve military members to enter the event free of charge.
The gates opened at 4:30 p.m. and racing began at 6 p.m. Four classes of competition were offered. The Rockstar Energy B-Mods had 12 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 15, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had five and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners had nine. The top three finishes in each event are listed below.
Rockstar Energy B-Mods
1st — Garrett Evans (East Wenatchee) — started in 7th
2nd — Glenn Knutson (Quincy) — started in 6th
3rd — Trucker Moore (Wenatchee) — started in 8th
Plumb Perfect Roadrunners
1st — Brad Arneson (Ephrata) — started in 7th
2nd — Kyle Spaulding (East Wenatchee) — started in 8th
3rd — Eddie Razey (Soap Lake) — started in 6th
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros
1st — Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) — started in 2nd
2nd — Kaden Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in 1st
3rd — Dakota Ballard (Yakima) — started in 3rd
Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners
1st — Kayleb Gill (Wenatchee) — started in 5th
2nd — Preston Brandt (Marysville) — started in 3rd
3rd — Tommy Craig (Wenatchee) — started in 8th
The next WVSO event will be the prestigious $20,000-to-win Wenatchee 200 presented by Plumb Perfect on June 3.
