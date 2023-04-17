Seth Frazier, of East Wenatchee, leads into turn three on a green flag after a caution during the Dicks Heating & Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic 60 lap race on opening night Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee. Frazier started the race in fifth place and crossed the finish line in first in front of second place finisher Richard Peters, of Yakima, and third place finisher Dale Wennerberg, of East Wenatchee.
Spotter James Moody helps his driver Bryan Butterfield, of Spokane, during the Dicks Heating & Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic 60 lap race on opening night Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee. Butterfield started in 19th and finished 15th.
EAST WENATCHEE — If you were anywhere near Badger Mountain on Saturday, you may have heard a familiar sound — the deep grumble of engines — and know that the 2023 racing season had finally begun at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.
The Tommy Wentz Classic & Fireworks show celebrated a fresh start to the racing season and over three adult classes, Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars, Rockstar Energy B-Mods, and Plumb Perfect Roadrunners, and one youth class, Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners, local driving talent largely reigned supreme.
There were 31 entries for the Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars class, but only one was the fastest. East Wenatchee’s Seth Frazier started in fifth and finished in first to claim the top spot.
For the other top-five finishes, Yakima’s Richard Peters started in third and finished in second, East Wenatchee’s Dale Wennerberg started in second and finished third, East Wenatchee’s Nick Frazier started in ninth and finished in fourth, and Casey Cavender, all the way from Naples, Idaho, started in 12th and finished in fifth.
There were 11 entries for the Rockstar Energy B-Mods class and two East Wenatchee drivers placed first and second. Donovan Stevens started in ninth and placed first and Garrett Evans started in first and placed second.
For the remainder of the top five finishes, Quincy’s Glenn Knutson started in fourth and finished third, Kenneth Moore, from Dallas, Texas, started in sixth and placed fourth, and Wenatchee’s Colby Holaday started in second and finished fifth.
There were 15 entries for the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners class and Wenatchee’s Jay Evans started in fifth to finish first. Eddie Razey, from Soap Lake, started in 10th and finished second. East Wenatchee’s Jayson Walker climbed 12 places, from 15th, to place third, Alexander Scott, from Selah, started in 11th and finished fourth, and East Wenatchee’s Wallace Baker started in second to finish fifth.
There were seven entries for the Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners and Preston Brandt, from Marysville, started in second and finished first. Two drivers from Wenatchee rounded out the podium. Kyson Knouf started in seventh to place second and Kayleb Gill started in sixth to finish third.
Three classes — Jerry's Auto Supply Pro Late Models, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros, and Northwest Focus Midgets — will comprise the next race, the Knutson General Contracting Spring Sizzle, this Friday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone