230418-sportslocal-superovalstarts 01.JPG
Seth Frazier, of East Wenatchee, leads into turn three on a green flag after a caution during the Dicks Heating & Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic 60 lap race on opening night Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee. Frazier started the race in fifth place and crossed the finish line in first in front of second place finisher Richard Peters, of Yakima, and third place finisher Dale Wennerberg, of East Wenatchee.

EAST WENATCHEE — If you were anywhere near Badger Mountain on Saturday, you may have heard a familiar sound — the deep grumble of engines — and know that the 2023 racing season had finally begun at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.

The Tommy Wentz Classic & Fireworks show celebrated a fresh start to the racing season and over three adult classes, Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars, Rockstar Energy B-Mods, and Plumb Perfect Roadrunners, and one youth class, Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners, local driving talent largely reigned supreme.

230418-sportslocal-superovalstarts 02.JPG
Spotter James Moody helps his driver Bryan Butterfield, of Spokane, during the Dicks Heating & Air Conditioning Tommy Wentz Classic 60 lap race on opening night Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee.  Butterfield started in 19th and finished 15th.


