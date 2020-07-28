EAST WENATCHEE — High school football teams around the state are preparing for spring football. The latest guidelines from the WIAA moved football to the spring due to high COVID numbers around the state, including Chelan and Douglas counties.
WIAA rules allow schools to play football in the spring, should the COVID numbers be better at that time. Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don said his players are handling things pretty well for the most part.
“It was tough at first because fall didn’t look very promising, but the move to the spring has guys more rejuvenated. They see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Eastmont players were able to work out in the school weight room for a couple of weeks until it was forced to close to the high COVID numbers. Don said that was tough on his players.
“Our kids were super excited to get in there. Between football, we were getting 80-to-90 kids per day in there. With the other sports, we were having 150 kids in the weight room. It was really exciting for the kids,” Don said. “It was long days. Just to keep the social distancing, we were having to be there for seven-plus hours a day.”
Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said they were able to get some work done in June with virtual sessions. Players cannot workout now, so they were sent home with instructions on what to do at home.
“Right now, the biggest thing is building relationships with the kids and having the kids build relationships with each other. That is really important in our program. We’re still trying to implement our culture,” Bremer said. “Obviously it’s more challenging now.”
Bremer said his team has 19 seniors, which is a lot for a small school. He said they are all high-character athletes with great leadership skills. Those seniors are leading the charge, Bremer said, so he has been stepping back to watch them make it their team.
Cascade Head Coach Dom Coffin said they have not been able to do any of their regular summer stuff.
“This is one of our busiest times in the summer, going to the weight room, going to camps. Our kids are pretty bummed we didn’t get that opportunity. We’re just waiting until we get to Phase 2 to start working out in groups,” Coffin said. “We’re hoping to get there soon because the kids are itching to get things going. Now with the season pushed back, it will be a slower process for us.”
Don said his players were sent home with three different workouts. One workout is for those with a full weight set, while another plan is for those without weights and yet another plan is for those who have just a few weights.
This summer, Eastmont players have had weekly Zoom meetings with coaches, trying to go through installs and just attempting to get their minds on football a little bit, Don said.
“The weird thing is we’ve never gone from a sport to football,” Don said. “It’s always been football first. We won’t have access to kids until right before the season. What I’m trying to figure out — what are we going to do with the kids who are winter sports athletes? We have a lot of kids who do multiple sports — basketball players, wrestlers.”
A good example is Max Prazer, a Top-5 wrestler at state. Looking at the schedule, Don figures Prazer would have four or five practices with the football team before the first game if he advances to the state wrestling tournament as expected.
“As coaches, we might have to be minimalists going in to make sure kids have the right understanding of what we are doing and be pretty flexible,” Don said.
Bremer said they talk a lot in his program about responding to adversity, like missing a tackle or dropping a pass. Now it’s about football moving to spring.
Guys just want the opportunity to play, he said.
“A lot of them saw the writing on the wall, especially with our county at Phase 1.5. A lot of them knew and were asking questions this summer. I think some were relieved it was moved to the spring and not just outright canceled, like spring sports last season,” Bremer said. “A lot of them are excited. I got a bunch of texts saying, 'Coach, it’s just more time for us to prepare.' A lot of them have taken it really well, so I’m excited about that.”
Having football come after basketball season is something Bremer has thought about.
“Our basketball coach Levi Heyen is always worried during football season about his basketball players,” Bremer said. “I’ll be in the same scenario watching basketball games. It’s just different. Football is so much more of a physical game that demands a presence in the weight room and conditioning. Guys competing in winter sports will come in shape and ready to go.”
Bremer said he worries about football coming after wrestling, where guys typically cut weight to compete. He feels that could be problematic for football.
Coffin worries about playing in spring because the local fields in Leavenworth and Peshastin are typically slow to recover from winter.
“It’s going to be tough, especially in our area. Our fields are usually not ready until the end of March or April. We’ll probably go with a strategy like with boys’ soccer, where we practice inside, then see if maybe Wenatchee or Quincy might be where we’ll play our games,” Coffin said.
Don said he might have to simplify game plans a little, noting not much needs to be changed since the football team "will do what they do."
“We can’t really add a lot of wrinkles because they won’t have a ton of football time. The kids who are doing that are pretty motivated kids so we feel good about them working mentally on their own time,” Don said.
Eastmont was the Big 9 champion last year, so Don said he wants to build on that.
“We feel really good about the group we have coming through. We have a senior class with good talent — kids that have worked hard. Probably the most talented class since I’ve been here is our junior class. We started more sophomore last year than juniors,” Don said. “We have a lot of young kids with experience. We have some talented incoming sophomores because we started two freshmen last year.”
For Bremer, getting back into the weight room is the big thing, plus they’ll be doing other stuff according to the rules. No practices, but they’ll watch videos of installs and techniques.
Some of his players want to be four-sport athletes.
“This is the first time in history you can do that. If they want to run cross country, absolutely,” Bremer said.
Coffin said he will have a decent team.
“We lost a lot of seniors. We still return some guys who got some good playing time. They are excited about the opportunity. We have a pretty big sophomore class of kids. They are excited to step up,” Coffin said.