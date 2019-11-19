Two Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse Club players have been selected by the Seattle Starz Lacrosse team. Josh Bushong, a junior at Wenatchee High School, has been selected to the Elite 2021 Travel Team. He’s a defenseman. Wenatchee High School freshman Andrew VanderSchalie has been named to the Starz HS United as an attackman.
“The Seattle Starz is a national competing lacrosse club. They are the next level of competition in terms of college recruiting. They have tryouts for kids within the region, so they could be from British Columbia, Washington, Oregon or Idaho,” said Jason Bushong, co-president Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse Club.
Josh Bushong has been part of the WVLC since sixth grade, while VanderSchalie started back in third grade. The Seattle Starz has a fall league, which is happening now and a summer league. It is designed to leave open the springtime for high school lacrosse.
“It’s a very competitive tryout process for all the kids. To have a couple Wenatchee kids make reflects well on the program here and what they are building to be able to compete on this national stage,” Jason Bushong said.
There have been a few Wenatchee kids named to the team in the past, Jason Bushong said. The sport is growing in the Wenatchee Valley. This opportunity with the Starz is about getting some national recognition for the kids, in terms of college recruiting.
Both kids will be competing across the United States. The first competition for Josh Bushong is this weekend in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“They go back east and play against east coast clubs. It’s in front of college recruiters from around the country. There is another tournament in Las Vegas and a final tournament in San Diego. That finishes up in January. Then, the high school program starts in March,” Jason Bushong said.
Both players are interested in playing lacrosse in college, he said.
“It’s very good to get face time in front of college recruiters. It’s a great opportunity for the kid that wants to go to the next level, Division I, II or III. The Seattle Starz program allows these kids to play much more in the year and get the exposure. It’s a pretty exciting time,” Jason Bushong said.
In 2019, the WVLC High School Program was awarded the Everet E. Smith Team Sportsmanship Award, with eight players named to the Washington State All-Conference Team. They finished ranked in the Top 20.
For more information about Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse, check out www.ncwlax.org, or like them on Facebook.