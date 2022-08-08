Purchase Access

UNIVERSITY PLACE — It was a memorable start and a great finish for Redmond’s Adithi Anand and Bellevue’s Grace Lee in their first round at a U.S. Women’s Amateur.

As the two local players in the field of 156, Anand and Lee were given the honor of hitting the first shots of the event, being played at Chambers Bay.