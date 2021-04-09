NCW — The calendar might read a month later than the boys are typically used to, but they are ready nonetheless as the spring season gets underway Saturday for the area’s soccer teams.
It’s been nearly 700 days since their last high school competition — May 2019. So it’s been a while.
“There are a lot of new faces,” Wenatchee High School head coach Dennis Tronson said Friday. “It’s going to be interesting. There hasn’t been a (high school) match in 23 months but we feel pretty good.”
The Wenatchee Panthers open up against Moses Lake Saturday at the Apple Bowl (kickoff 1 p.m.) while Eastmont hosts the 1A Chelan Mountain Goats at 11 a.m.
For most of the local teams, turnout is down, much like it was for the girls’ season. Tronson said they’ll fill out three full teams but the number of kids that tryouts were the lowest he’s had in 20 years.
“But given where everyone else is and what I saw going into the girls’ season, I’m pleased to have three teams,” he said. “Everyone seems to be down about a third or so, I just think we’re a little out of sync. Again, having five seniors isn’t huge.”
Tronson said he’s been impressed with captain Luis Mendoza’s leadership so far and he’s looking forward to watching juniors Tyler Wisen and Marcos Bravo.
“They’re being looked at as juniors so we’re hoping this will help them going into their senior year,” he said. “COVID-19 has made it tough to get seen with no tournaments in club to showcase their skills, but they’ve put in a lot of work on their own and it’s shown during training. There were a couple of sessions yesterday where their passes were crisp and one would rip off a shot and I’m like ‘oh, that will work!’ We’ll see where we line up over the next 11 matches.”
Much like the girls, the boys’ season is going to be a grind. Every team from Chelan to Quincy and Wahluke is going to be good.
“Royal is the unknown for us because they had 16 seniors last year,” Tronson said. “Everyone thinks they might be down but they are well-coached and we go down to their house. I think they’re going to be ready to prove themselves. We have a nice schedule with the first three matches against Moses Lake, Eastmont and Quincy, then five single games in a row before closing out against Quincy, Eastmont and Moses Lake. It’ll be competitive.”
For Eastmont, head coach Vidal Hurtado said the squad is looking good and has energy. They’re down, nearly 50% from past years, but the past few days have been excellent.
“I was telling the team this morning that I couldn’t remember a better start to the season,” Hurtado said Friday. “Everyone is showing up ready to work and we’re not wasting a minute, it’s really efficient. It’s been enjoyable to see the boys out there again and they have a good attitude.”
Players to watch heading into the season are senior Victor Andrade and midfielder Alfredo Gonzalez.
“Both are fast on the ball and they can find space behind the defense always,” Hurtado said. “We have a couple of freshmen that are going to be stepping up for us this year as well. I feel good but it’s going to be hard to assess an opponent knowing that everyone is down in numbers.”
Wenatchee Valley College, which boasts a bevy of local soccer players, also kicks off its season against Columbia Basin at noon Saturday. Wenatchee and Eastmont tennis also get their abbreviated season going with both squads taking on Ephrata.
After a year of waiting, spring sports are finally upon us.